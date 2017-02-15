2017 "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue cover model revealed

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- On Tuesday night Kate Upton was revealed as the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel had the first interview with Upton after making the announcement during the broadcast.

Upton appeared in a tight white dress and joined Jimmy on the couch to thunderous applause. Kimmel pointed out that this is her third Sports Illustrated cover, but that Elle Macpherson holds the record with five.

Upton revealed that she didn’t find out she was on the cover until Monday, but did tell her family, including husband, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who started spring training on Tuesday.

Jimmy said that she hadn’t seen the cover yet and then showed her some gag covers, including one of Upton buried in sand.

The actual cover was presented in a projection on the Empire State Building in New York City, and then Kimmel revealed that Sports Illustrated is issuing three collector’s covers, with an especially provocative cover featuring Upton in what Kimmel referred to as “a hammock that got torn to bits.”

A website -- SI Swimsuit -- launched at SI.com/Swimsuit immediately following the broadcast. The announcement kicks off a week of festivities culminating in Vibes by Swimsuit, a music, food and culture festival taking place in Houston, February 17 and 18.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs week nights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

