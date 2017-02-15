AMC theaters offer free screenings of 'Hidden Figures'

Octavia Spencer (center) in "Hidden Figures"; Hopper Stone/FOX(NEW YORK) -- In celebration of Black History Month, 21st Century Fox and AMC theaters have teamed up to offer free screenings of the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures.

According to Variety, fourteen U.S. cities have been chosen to participate in the screenings, set to take place on February 18. Those fourteen cities include New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles and others, with show times to begin at 10 a.m. local time.

The film, which has been nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Picture, stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe as three black NASA mathematicians who were instrumental in helping the U.S. space program launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit, despite the racial segregation of the 1960s.

In addition to its critical acclaim, the historical drama has exceeded expectations at the box office, grossing over $144 million in the U.S.

“The storytelling and message that Hidden Figures carries is endearing and inspiring...We have witnessed first-hand the powerful impact it is having on audiences,” said Elizabeth Frank of AMC in a statement.

Tickets for the screening will be on a first-come-first-served basis and can be reserved on AMC theaters' website.

