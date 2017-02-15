Ashton Kutcher blows a kiss to Sen. John McCain at Senate hearing

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- Actor Ashton Kutcher and Arizona Sen. John McCain shared a playful moment at the beginning of a Senate hearing on Wednesday when McCain teased Kutcher about his appearance.

McCain joked, "Ashton you're better looking in the movies," which led Kutcher to blow McCain an air kiss before he continued his remarks.

The lighthearted moment kicked off a hearing on the serious issue of modern day slavery and sex trafficking. Kutcher was asked to testify because of his position as the chairman and co-founder of Thorn, a company that builds software to fight human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

"This is about the time when I start talking about politics that the Internet trolls tell me to go back to my day job," Kutcher quipped as he introduced his work with Thorn.

But he also said the issue of protecting children touches him personally as a father.

"My other day job is that of a father of two, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old," he said. "And as part of that job that I take very seriously, I believe that it is my effort to pursue their right to pursue happiness and to ensure society and government defends it as well."

Kutcher has worked with McCain on this issue before. The McCain Institute partnered with Thorn to create a tool called Spotlight that helps law enforcement identify and stop online human trafficking networks.

“Spotlight was only enabled by the McCain Institute and the full support of Sen. McCain and a man that I find not only to be a war hero but a hero to this issue, John McCain,” Kutcher said during his testimony.

