"Being Mary Jane" Creators' Comic "Black Lightning" Lands at The CW

DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) -- DC Comics' black superhero drama Black Lightning has found a new home at The CW.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series -- written by Being Mary Jane creator's Mara Brock Akil and her husband/producing partner, Salim Akil -- has moved from Fox to the CW for a formal pilot order. The couple are also set executive produce the project.

The comic book series Black Lightning, which debuted in 1977, was one of DC Comics' first major African-American superheroes. If the drama moves to series, it will be the second to feature an African-American superhero as its lead, following Marvel's Netflix series, Luke Cage.



Similar to the comic book, the hour-long drama is set to center on Jefferson Pierce, a retired superhero who might have to reclaim his secret identity after his daughters get caught up in a dangerous life. Pierce's superpowers come from his ability to create and manipulate electromagnetic fields.



The CW is already home to the DC Comics-based series Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow.

