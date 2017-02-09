Gabrielle Union Defends Pats' Bennett for Decision to Skip White House; McCourty & Hightower Also Not Going 

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) -- Gabrielle Union is coming to the defense of New England Patriot tight end Martellus Bennett and his decision to not make the traditional post-Super Bowl trip to the White House to meet with President Trump.

In a post game interview after the Superbowl, Bennett announced he would not be joining his teammates at the White House, explaining, "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

Since his announcement, Bennett has been sharply criticized for his refusal to meet the President. However, according Union, Bennett's decision to skip the event isn't the first time an NFL champion athlete has snubbed the President.

"You do know Tom Brady skipped it when Pres. Obama was in the White House right? Or is it only a problem w/Martellus?," Union wrote in response to a user who asked fans to "Retweet if disapprove of Martellus Bennett."

Previously, Brady passed on a White House visit after the Pats won in 2015, citing "family time" as the reason.

While Brady and other Patriots are set to visit the White House, Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced on Monday that he too will skip the trip. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” McCourty told Time via a text message.

On Wednesday, linebacker Dont’a Hightower told ESPN that he also wouldn't be attending. “Been there, done that” was his explanation, referring to a previous visit to the White House with a championship Alabama team.

