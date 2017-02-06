"Greatest of all Time" - Celebs, Politicians Hail Tom Brady and the Patriots

Photo: Tom Brady's Instagram(HOUSTON) -- Celebrities and politicians took to social media on Sunday to react to the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.



The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after staging a record-breaking 25-point comeback. This is the fifth Super Bowl win for Tom Brady, the most for any NFL quarterback in history.



President Donald Trump tweeted after the big game on Sunday, "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!" His congrats were echoed on Twitter by Vice President Mike Pence.



Aside from the leader of the free world, notables from Hollywood also sounded off on the Big Game.



Justin Timberlake referred to QB Tom Brady as "GOAT" -- sports-speak for the Greatest of all Time -- while Jenny McCarthy, married to die-hard Pats fan Donnie Wahlberg, posted video of the Blue Bloods star going ape when New England won.



Not to be outdone, the Atlanta Falcons had some star power backing them, with die-hard Falcons fan Samuel L. Jackson expressing, "The Agony of Defeat... see ya next season. RISE UP."



R&B singer Usher posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a video call between him and actor Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native -- and obviously, like his brother Donnie, a massive Patriots fan. "Can't win them all," Usher said in part.

Apparently, Usher wasn't the only Falcons fan Mark Facetimed "to rub it in": Ludacris was also on the receiving end of the actor's glee.

Incidentally, Mark Wahlberg was at the Big Game with his family, but left before the dramatic come-from-behind win, explaining via social media that his youngest son had a stomachache. "Family first," he noted.

