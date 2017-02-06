Lady Gaga Flies into Super Bowl 51 for Flashy Halftime Show; Announces Joanne World Tour After

Kevin Mazur/WireImage(HOUSTON) -- Lady Gaga literally dropped in on Super Bowl VI -- jumping from the roof of NRG Stadium suspended by wires, delivering on her promise of a show that was both full of of "love and compassion and kindness," and was also "tremendously athletic."

The show began with Gaga atop the stadium, singing a few lines of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land," before reciting the last line from the Pledge of Allegiance, "one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all." That's when she literally took the plunge, head-first, diving into the stadium where she was lowered onto the stage. From then on, it was pure entertainment.

During a 13-minute, seven-song performance show that featured flames, firewworks, dancers and costume changes, Mother Monster delivered a medley of her hits that included "Poker Face," "Just Dance," "Telephone" and "Bad Romance."

While she stuck to just the hooks of most of the songs, the outspoken LGBT activist sang all of her hit "Born This Way."

Gaga led into a performance of "Million Reasons," from her latest album, Joanne, by telling the crowd she was "here to make you feel good." Gaga also gave a shout-out to her parents during the performance.

Gaga closed out the halftime show by catching a football as she jumped off the stage.

Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance so far is drawing respectable reviews, with the consensus being that she played it safe, though it generated a reported 5.1 million tweets in under an hour. It also prompted a tweet from Gaga herself -- shortly after her performance, she posted a teaser image on her Twitter, announcing a forthcoming Joanne world tour.

No details yet on the trek, so stay tuned.

