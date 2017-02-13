Melissa McCarthy returns to 'SNL' as Sean Spicer; Kellyanne Conway also skewered

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) -- Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and as she did last week, she portrayed him as eccentric, short-tempered and disrespectful to journalists.

Alec Baldwin also returned to SNL this weekend, marking his 17th time as the show's host, though he only portrayed President Donald Trump in one sketch.

During the show's cold open, McCarthy's gum-chewing Spicer ruled over a press briefing, and again used props to explain a point to reporters -- at one point, using a male soldier doll, a white Barbie doll and a dark Moana doll to illustrate who would and wouldn't get in the U.S. under President Trump's immigration plan.

McCarthy's Spicer also spoofed the real-world issue of retailers dropping Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories collection. "...There [was] some light terrorism this week, when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories," she said, the showed how Spicer/McCarthy was wearing not only one of Ivanka's bangles, but also a pair of heels: "And don't even get me started on her shoes!" Spicer shouted.

Kate McKinnon also briefly appeared during the skit as newly-minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who took considerable criticism for his alleged racist views. "We all know there are two kinds of crime," McKinnon/Sessions drawled. "Regular, and black," at which point McKinnon/Spicer quickly stepped in and ushered Sessions offstage.

In another sketch, McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway broke into CNN anchor Jake Tapper's apartment -- a la Fatal Attraction -- to complain that he refused to have her on his show. "I just want to be a part of news, Jake," she said seductively, ultimately attacking Tapper with a knife.

In another sketch, Baldwin's Trump appeared in the TV court show The People's Court to try and reinstate his immigration ban, bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin, again played by cast member Beck Bennett, as a character witness.

And toward the end of the show, a sketch focused on cast member Leslie Jones' ambitions to play Trump, complete with her donning a dark suit, red tie and blond wavy hair. While SNL producer Lorne Michaels refused to allow it, Jones stormed out of 30 Rock, still dressed as Trump. A limo pulled up and a woman portraying Melania Trump cracked the window and said, "Donald? What are you doing out here?" Jones then got shrugged and then got into the limo with her.

