Nick Cannon says he's leaving "America's Got Talent," claims NBC threatened to fire him 

NBC Universal(LOS ANGELES) -- Nick Cannon is saying farewell to NBC's America's Got Talent after network executives threatened to fire him, he claims, over a joke he made during his upcoming Showtime comedy special, Stand Up, Don't Shoot.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the comedian-actor explained his decision to leave the hit show after eight seasons.

"I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke," he writes.

"This has weighed heavy on my spirit," he continues. "It was brought to my attention by my 'team' that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment."

According to Cinemablend.com, NBC took issue with a comment Cannon made claiming that NBC was making him "lose his black card." Cannon implied that the network was essentially trying to subdue his personality and "silence" him.

"I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn't have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property," Cannon explains. "There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity...So I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I can not see myself returning."



NBC has yet to respond to Cannon's claims of his departure from the show.

