Paula Patton Pens Emotional Message to Former Father-in-Law, Alan Thicke

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) -- Paula Patton took to social media to remember the late Alan Thicke after his funeral earlier this week.

The actress, who was married to Thicke's son, Robin, shared an emotional message on Instagram about her former father-in-law.

"I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much!" she wrote as a caption to a photo of Thicke. "So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit."

Paula and Robin share one child together, six-year-old Julian Thicke.

As previously reported, Alan Thicke died of a heart attack on Tuesday, December 13. He was 69.

