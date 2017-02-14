Robert Downey, Jr. to star in movie based on podcast 

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- Robert Downey Jr. will go from from superhero to con artist for an upcoming movie.

The Captain America: Civil War star will head the cast of a currently untitled film directed by Boyhood director Richard Linklater, based on an episode of the Reply All podcast that aired in January, called "Man of the People,” according to Variety.

The film is based on the true story of Dr. John Brinkley, a scam artist who rose to fame by fooling people into thinking he was a real doctor, with a cure for a number of male ailments. Dr. Morris Fishbein, an editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, launched a successful quest to expose Brinkley as a fraud.

Downey will also co-produce the film with Linklater.

But first, Downey will suit up as Iron Man for Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming, also starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero. The film opens nationwide in July.

