Scarlett Johansson says monogamy isn't 'natural' but 'a lot of work' 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) -- In a recent interview with Playboy magazine, actress Scarlett Johansson gets candid about relationships, saying they are "a lot of work."

In fact, she admits she'll probably get flack for it, but she believes the idea of marriage and monogamy isn't "natural." Reports surfaced earlier this year that the Ghost in the Shell star and her husband, Romain Dauriac, had split, according to The Associated Press. It's not clear if this interview was conducted before those reports broke.

"With every gain there's a loss, right?” Johansson told Playboy. “ So, that's the loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work."

The 32-year-old actress, who wed Dauriac in 2014 and has a daughter, Rose, with him, added that with so many other couples having to work at it as well, "that proves that it is not a natural thing."

"It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond," she added.

Johansson was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to the early 2010s.

"Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying,” the actress said. “It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is.”

Said Johansson, “It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility."

