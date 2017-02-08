Tom Hiddleston on Taylor Swift and That Tank Top: "Of Course It Was Real...[She's] an Amazing Woman"

Getty Images/Michael Kovac(LOS ANGELES) -- Last year, "Hiddleswift" -- the short-lived romance between Taylor Swift and Marvel movie actor Tom Hiddleston -- sent the media into a feeding frenzy, and had fans wondering if the whole thing was a publicity stunt. Now, Tom is finally explaining their relationship. In the latest issue of GQ, he says, "Of course it was real."

"Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he explains. "So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel…I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible. [But] a relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

As for that now-famous photo at Taylor's Fourth of July party where Tom was seen wearing a tanktop that say "I Heart T.S.," he says, "We were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of [Taylor's] friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’" The friend pulled out the tank top and, says Tom, "We all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

The reaction online to the shirt, though, shocked the actor. "The hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July… I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

Reflecting on the attention focused on the romance, Tom says, "A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding."

You can read the whole interview over at GQ.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.