James Taylor Cancels Concert in Manila Due to Philippines President's Drug War 

Taylor posted a note on Twitter saying that he was canceling his February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, and promised that all ticket holders would have their money refunded. At issue is Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs. According to Taylor, there are reports that Duterte has authorized the "summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process."

On Twitter, Taylor writes, "For a sovereign nation to prosecute and punish, under the law, those responsible for illegal trade in drugs is, of course, understandable, even commendable," but he notes that the reports are "deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law."

Offering his "heartfelt apologies," James writes, "I don't think of my music as being particularly political, but sometimes one is called upon to make a political stand."

While many fans tweeted their support, others mocked Taylor for believing media reports, and some accused him of canceling the show because he'd failed to sell any tickets.

Taylor's concerts in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand are unaffected by the cancellation.

