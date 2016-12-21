Shania Twain Says New Album Includes "Triumphant" Girl-Power Anthems

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCShania Twain plans to release her first album since 2002 this spring and she tells Entertainment Weekly, "I'm so overdue! I feel like I just need to keep making albums now.”

Of course, the Canadian pop/country star hasn't just been laying around eating bon-bons since her Diamond-certified album Up! In the past 14 years, she's released a greatest hits album, some one-off duets with the likes of Michael Buble and Lionel Richie, starred in a reality show called Why Not? With Shania Twain, spent a few years headlining in Las Vegas and launched a major tour. In her personal life, she divorced her husband and producer, Mutt Lange, and got remarried.

According to EW, among the collaborators Shania is working with on her new album are people who've worked with Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Bruce Springsteen and James Bay. Songwriter and producer Matthew Koma also is in the mix.

As for what we can expect, Shania tells EW that the album includes “painful and melancholy ballads that evolved into completely upbeat songs” and “triumphant” girl-power rockers. She says of the project, "By the end, I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?’”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.