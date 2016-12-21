Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande Sing with Cartoon Animals in “Faith” Video

Republic RecordsSince the animated movie Sing debuts in theaters today, it makes sense that the music video for Ariana Grande and Stevie Wonder’s song off the movie’s soundtrack has debuted online.



The clip for their Golden Globe-nominated song “Faith” features Stevie sitting at a grand piano on a darkened stage in a theater. Ariana strolls down the street as sketches of the movie’s cartoon animals appear on the buildings alongside her. She eventually makes it to the theater and joins Stevie at the piano. The movie characters show up too, in their fully animated form.

"Faith" was co-written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and is the only original tune on the movie's soundtrack.



Sing follows a group of animals participating in a singing competition. It features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane, Scarlett Johansson and Tori Kelly.

