OneRepublic Donate $100K to Families of Berlin Christmas Market Victims

Francesco CarrozziniThe members of OneRepublic were enjoying Berlin's famous Christmas market on Sunday. On Monday, a truck, allegedly driven by a Tunisian man, drove into the crowd at the market, killing 12 and injuring an additional 50. It's no wonder why the band is now stepping up to help those affected.

A rep for the band confirms to ABC News that through their Good Life Foundation, OneRepublic is donating 100,000 dollars to the families of the victims of the attack. The donation was made through a German non-profit, Weisser Ring, which offers financial, medical, legal and personal support to crime victims. The group is also asking others to donate on the charity's website.

Lead singer Ryan Tedder tells Rolling Stone, "We hope these funds can help rebuild the lives of those affected by the Berlin attack and encourage everyone to help in any way they can."

Authorities are still searching for the truck's driver, who they believe to be 24-year-old Anis Amri, a Tunisian man living in Germany who was known to authorities and who, at one time, was monitored as a potential threat. An attempt to deport him in June failed.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.