A Merry Mariah Christmas: Mariah Carey Releasing Three Holiday Music Videos
The Queen of Christmas strikes again! In honor of her favorite holiday, Mariah Carey is releasing three festive new videos of songs from her Christmas albums.
The first one -- a clip for “Here Comes Santa Claus” -- premiered on Mariah’s website Thursday. It features Mariah in a sequined red dress with a huge, revealing cutout in the middle that's way more naughty than nice. She sings the Christmas classic in a winter wonderland surrounded by elves, toy soldiers and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself.
In the second video, released today, Mariah sings "Silent Night" while standing in front of a white grand piano. She wears a not-quite-as-revealing white sparkly dress and is backed by a gospel choir as fake snow falls.
Tomorrow, Mariah will be releasing the third music video, for “Joy to the World.”
