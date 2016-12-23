Top
SEARCH
« Justine Skye Drops "8 Ounces" | Main | Ryan Tedder, Hailee Steinfeld, Emeli Sande Share Their Holiday Plans »
Friday
Dec232016

A Merry Mariah Christmas: Mariah Carey Releasing Three Holiday Music Videos

Comments Off

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Queen of Christmas strikes again! In honor of her favorite holiday, Mariah Carey is releasing three festive new videos of songs from her Christmas albums.

The first one -- a clip for “Here Comes Santa Claus” -- premiered on Mariah’s website Thursday. It features Mariah in a sequined red dress with a huge, revealing cutout in the middle that's way more naughty than nice. She sings the Christmas classic in a winter wonderland surrounded by elves, toy soldiers and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself.

In the second video, released today, Mariah sings "Silent Night" while standing in front of a white grand piano. She wears a not-quite-as-revealing white sparkly dress and is backed by a gospel choir as fake snow falls.

Tomorrow, Mariah will be releasing the third music video, for “Joy to the World.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateFriday, December 23, 2016 at 3:00PM AuthorMusic News Group
in , , , , ,






ABC News Radio