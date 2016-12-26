Sam Smith Says “I Would Not Be the Artist I Am” Without George Michael

ABC/Image Group LAAdd Sam Smith to the list of the many fans grieving the sudden death of George Michael. The singer broke his social media hiatus to post a message about the late British superstar, who died of heart failure yesterday at the age of 53.

“George Michael. Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me,” Sam writes on Instagram. “Please play his music as loud as you can today and celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest and important figures in music and life as I know it.”

He concludes, “Your music and message will live on. I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you.”

The last time Sam posted on social media was in June, following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

