Stars Mourn George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley, George's musical partner in the multi-platinum British duo Wham!, wrote, "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved." "Yog" was George's nickname.

Paul McCartney wrote in a message posted on his official website, "George Michael's sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable."

Fellow '80s British pop icon Boy George wrote, "am thinking of @GeorgeMichael's family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can't believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms."

Fellow '80s British pop superstars Duran Duran tweeted, "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to 's family."

Fellow '80s superstar Madonna tweeted, "Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F**k Off NOW?" She included a video clip of when she presented George with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, saying that he "makes classy videos...like me."

Another '80s star, Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Gos, wrote, "absolutely devastated about george michael. what a f**ked up way to end this year. rest in peace my friend...."

James Corden, who did the first ever "Carpool Karoke" sketch with George Michael in 2011 -- though it wasn't called that at the time -- wrote, "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

Rob Thomas took to Instagram, posting a picture of George and writing, "R.I.P George Michael. [my wife] Mari and I and our family are gutted. He was a true gentleman, one of the most talented people on earth and the soundtrack to our youth. An absolute legend. we were proud to be able to call him a friend and will miss that beautiful smile terribly. Sending love to all of his family on this sad Christmas."

Carrie Underwood, who sang George's "Praying for Time" on American Idol, wrote on Instagram, "never told him (mainly because I thought I'd freak him out) but #georgemichael has always been such an influence on me. As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know...Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts...may you rest in peace."

Bryan Adams wrote, "RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us."

OneRepublic tweeted, "R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting 'Last Christmas' now."

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson wrote, "Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans."

Brian May of Queen, who George Michael sang with at the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute concert, wrote, "No words. RIP George. Bri."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted, "So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. "Kissing a Fool" one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family."

Nile Rodgers of Chic wrote, "You were an absolute genius. My sincerest condolences go out to your family, David, Michael and your whole team."

Miley Cyrus wrote, "Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always!"

Fellow gay activist and Star Trek legend George Takei wrote, "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you."

Here are a few more reactions:

Josh Groban: Another beautiful voice gone too soon.

Ellen DeGeneres: I just heard about my friend 's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.

Mark Ronson: "other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx."

Ryan Reynolds: "George Michael was a kind and gentle soul."

Nick Lachey: "So saddened to hear about the passing of George Michael today. He was a truly gifted singer and a musical inspiration."

