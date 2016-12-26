Supermodel Stars of “Freedom! '90” Video Remember George Michael 

Brad BransonThe supermodel stars of George Michael’s iconic "Freedom! '90" video paid tribute to the singer following his unexpected death on Christmas Day.

Linda Evangelista posted an Instagram photo from the video shoot, writing, “I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy.”

Cindy Crawford Instagrammed a video clip of her and George from an awards show, writing, “Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael's #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George.”

Christy Turlington posted a picture of herself from the "Freedom" video and wrote, "It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart.”

Naomi Campbell posted this message on Instagram: “Too much loss. May you R.I.P George Michael. The man with the Golden Angelic voice. #freedom90 was an honor.” She also posted an image of George, writing, “My condolences to the family and loved ones , you will never know how many lives you touched with your soulful voice and your fight for LGBT rights. Stand Tall George the Angels are awaiting you !!! May you Rest In Peace.”

And Tatjana Patitz wrote, “RIP Farewell Dear George. Thank you for your voice and talent and being a big part of my youth.”

The 1990 video starred those five models lip syncing along to the song's lyrics.

George Michael died of heart failure at the age of 53.

