Maroon 5 Is Ready to Close Down 2016 with Traditional New Year's Vegas Bash

Image Group LA/ABCYou've heard of Christmas traditions, but Maroon 5 has their very own New Year's tradition: performing in Las Vegas and then celebrating with their friends as the clock strikes midnight. As Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine says, it's a great way to "seal up the year."

"We've done it, I think, eight years in a row now, and it's become really fun," James tells ABC Radio. "We bring a lot of our friends out from L.A. and we turn it into our own sorta party."

"We're done performing before midnight actually strikes," he adds. "So then we usually go up and celebrate in the hotel with all of our friends. It's become a yearly thing -- everybody's like, 'Oh, can we come back out to New Year's this year? [Can you] put us on the list?' And it's like, 'Absolutely.'"

This year, rapper Kendrick Lamar, who's featured on Maroon 5's latest hit "Don't Wanna Know," is also performing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, and James says he's more than welcome to come join them.

"Christmas is always the family time and then New Year's is always about spending it with your friends," James says. "Ad it's great to have all of that right at the end of the year to just sorta seal up the year."



This year saw Maroon 5 tour North America, mark the 15th anniversary of the release of their breakthrough album Songs About Jane, and score yet another hit with "Don't Wanna Know." Frontman Adam Levine also welcomed his first child, daughter Dusty Rose, with wife Behati Prinsloo.

