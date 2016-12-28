Lady Gaga Playing Pricey One-Night-Only Show in Vegas This Friday

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga is closing out the year with a one-night-only performance in Las Vegas. The singer will perform an intimate set of jazz standards and classics at Wynn’s Encore Theater on Friday.

Gaga will be joined by New York City jazz musician Brian Newman and his quintet.

Tickets to this “intimate evening” will cost you, though. Orchestra seats are running for $1,500 a pop and mezzanine tickets are $1,000 – plus tax.

Gaga previously performed at the Encore Theater with Tony Bennett last December, at the Frank Sinatra 100th birthday tribute show. So far, she hasn't announced plans for a full-scale 2017 tour in support of her new album Joanne.

