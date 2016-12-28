Not Your Boy Next Door: Justin Bieber Named "Worst Celebrity Neighbor" of 2016

Image Group LA/ABCSorry, Justin Bieber. No one wants to be your neighbor.

The singer topped Zillow’s 10th annual list of most undesirable celebrity neighbors of 2016. He previously topped the list back in 2014, but this time around he earned the highest percentage of votes in the survey’s history. One in three participants -- or 36 percent -- believe the Biebs would be the worst neighbor. He was particularly disliked among male voters: 39 percent of them deemed him an undesirable boy next door.

Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna came in second with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift and Tom Brady.

As for the most desirable neighbors for 2017, President and Mrs. Obama took the number one spot with 14 percent of the vote. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in a close second with 13 percent. Adele and Taylor came in fifth and sixth place, tying with six percent of the vote. Yes, Taylor was voted among the most and least desirable neighbors. Go figure.

Last year, Taylor was voted most desirable neighbor and Donald Trump was voted least desirable.

The findings come from a poll conducted between December 8 and 9, 2016 on behalf of real estate site Zillow. The survey used a sample of 1,000 adults in the U.S., age 18 and over.

