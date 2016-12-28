Wednesday
Dec282016
Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Son Jameson Moon
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Andrea Dresdale
in Adult Contemporary, CHR, Hot AC, Lite AC
After revealing in November that she was heavily pregnant, Pink has welcomed her second child.
On Instagram, Pink posted a photo of herself holding her new son, with the caption "Jameson Moon Hart 12-26-16." Her husband, Carey Hart, was also pictured holding the baby, along with the caption "I love my baby daddy."
Jameson Moon joins big sister Willow Sage, who's 5 1/2, in the Hart family. Mommy is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Alice Through the Looking Glass hit "Just Like Fire." The song is also eligible for an Oscar nomination.
