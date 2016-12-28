Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Son Jameson Moon 

ABC/Heidi GutmanAfter revealing in November that she was heavily pregnant, Pink has welcomed her second child.

On Instagram, Pink posted a photo of herself holding her new son, with the caption "Jameson Moon Hart 12-26-16." Her husband, Carey Hart, was also pictured holding the baby, along with the caption "I love my baby daddy."

Jameson Moon joins big sister Willow Sage, who's 5 1/2, in the Hart family. Mommy is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Alice Through the Looking Glass hit "Just Like Fire." The song is also eligible for an Oscar nomination.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.