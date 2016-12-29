Did Adele Secretly Wed Boyfriend?

Alasdair McLellanRumors that Adele has secretly married Simon Konecki, the father of her son Angelo, are common but now a new photo has added fuel to the fire.

The Sun reports that the Grammy and Oscar-winner was spotted on a shopping trip to Whole Foods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and a gold band could be clearly seen on the third finger of her left hand. This follows a rumor that Adele and Konecki were planning to tie the knot over Christmas in an ultra-private ceremony.

Adele has denied wedding reports before. She told Vanity Fair in its October cover story that she and Simon, who've been together for five years, aren't married because they don't "need it" -- she believes the fact that they have a child together is a bigger commitment.

Reached by ABC Radio, Adele's rep had "no comment" on the rumor.

The singer will kick off the Australia and New Zealand leg of her tour at the end of February. Before that, she's expected to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she's up for five trophies. She also sang on the Grammys this past February, where her performance of "All I Ask" was marred by technical issues when an onstage microphone fell onto the strings of the piano that was accompanying her.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.