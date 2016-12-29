Elton John Pays Tearful Tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas

Dave Benett/Getty ImagesElton John and George Michael were good friends -- and duet partners -- so it's no wonder that Elton paid tribute to George Wednesday night during his show in Las Vegas.

The British paper The Daily Mail reports that during the first of his latest series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Elton sang his song "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which hit #1 in 1991 when it was released as a live duet between Elton and George. That version was recorded in March of 1991, when George brought Elton out onstage to join him at London's Wembley Arena.

One fan in attendance told the paper that Elton, seemingly in tears, told the audience, "I only wish George was here to sing it with me." According to the fan, Elton then, "turned his back on the audience and was shaking and looked like he was crying...He received a standing ovation and had to be consoled by a band member before beginning the rest of the show. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.’"

Video posted on The Mirror's website shows that Elton sang the song with a large photo of George projected behind him.

While there are rumors that Elton will sing at George's funeral, his rep was unable to confirm that to ABC News.

When George died on Christmas Day, Elton posted a tribute on Instagram, saying, "I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist."

