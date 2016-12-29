Jordan Smith Looks Back on "Phenomenal" 2016, Predicts 2017 Will "Be Even Better"

Donna Jones/CMAHe didn't make headlines every day like Beyonce, but Voice season 9 champ Jordan Smith still had a pretty great 2016. He released two albums, did two tours, had his own PBS special, made countless TV appearances and received a plaque for being the best-selling artist in Voice history. But Jordan actually thinks 2017 will top this past year.

"I think that 2016 for me has been really phenomenal year," he tells ABC Radio. "But I have this feeling that 2017 is really gonna be even better, which is hard to believe. But I think the best is yet to come, so I’m looking forward to it."

Jordan says he'll be staying home with his wife this New Year's Eve, since it's their first as a married couple. He will, however, reflect on all the cool stuff he got to do this year.

"I look back, and I honestly forget that it was this year when I performed at the People’s Choice Awards," he recalls. "I’ve been back to The Voice three times...I’m pinching myself and saying 'I can’t believe that I’ve come this far already.'"

There's one event that stands out on Jordan's list of the things he did this year, though.

"One of the big things for me was performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the CMA Country Christmas [special]," he tells ABC Radio. "And I looked back in my journal...and one of my bucket list things was to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. And so I got to go back and check that and a couple of other things."

"It’s just been a really incredible year where a lot of dreams already have come true that I never thought I would get to do," he adds, "Let alone in my first year of making music."

