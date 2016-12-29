One Direction Is Number One on "Forbes"’ List of Top-Earning European Celebrities

ABC/Fred LeeOne Direction spent this entire year on hiatus, but they still managed to top Forbes’ list of highest-earning European celebrities of 2016.

Thanks to the final leg of their uber-successful On the Road Again tour, plus endorsement deals with Pepsi and Colgate, the boy band raked in $110 million from the period between June 2015 and June 2016. That total also makes them the top-earning band in the world.

Adele, meanwhile, is the only woman to make the list. She came in at number three with $80.5 million. The singer's one of the few top-earning musicians who didn’t make the majority of her fortune from touring. Instead, she made most of her fortune from multi-million sales of her album 25.

Other European musicians in the top ten include The Rolling Stones at number five, Taylor Swift's deejay ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris at number six, Paul McCartney at number seven and U2 at number nine. Number two on the ranking was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

