Watch Mariah Carey Get Sexy Birthday Lap Dance from Bryan Tanaka

ABC/Randy HolmesMariah Carey got a very, um, intimate birthday gift from her dancer-turned-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. In a clip from this Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World, Bryan jumps out of a cake and gives the singer a lap dance.

"I, like, blackout for a second because my adrenaline just took over," Bryan says in the clip posted on E!. "And then I turned into Magic Mike, actually Magic Tanaka…let's get it right!"

A shirtless Bryan dances his way to a shocked Mariah. But she quickly gets into it, even pouring champagne over his bare abs.

"Apparently someone told Tanaka that I would like it if he jumped out of a cake,” she says. “Why are we making such a big deal out of it? Like no one ever got champagne poured on themselves before?”

Mariah’s birthday -- which she calls her “anniversary” -- was on March 27.

Mariah’s World airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!.

