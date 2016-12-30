Josh Groban Named Broadway.com’s Star of the Year

Jason BellTheater fans have spoken: Josh Groban has been named Broadway.com’s Star of the Year following an online vote.

The singer beat out eight other Broadway heavy-hitters for the title, including Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

Josh made his Broadway debut this fall in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Earlier this month, he announced that he’ll continue appearing in the show through July 2, 2017.

The pop-opera musical is an adaptation of a small piece of Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Josh plays Pierre, the rich-yet-awkward son of a famous Russian family.

