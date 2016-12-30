The Year in Music 2016 -- Bon Jovi's Big Comeback

Norman Jean RoyAfter Richie Sambora abruptly left Bon Jovi in 2013, fans wondered about the future of the band. In 2016, Bon Jovi was back with a vengeance, as Jon Bon Jovi heralded their "rebirth."

In May, Bon Jovi announced via Twitter that they'd completed their new album, which would be their first since 2013's What About Now. Despite a feud with the band's longtime record label, Mercury, which led to Bon Jovi announcing they were leaving, the photo on Twitter showed Jon wearing a Mercury T-shirt, indicating that they were back in the fold.

In August, after Bon Jovi released "This House Is Not for Sale," the title track from the new album, Richie Sambora reached out to the band on Twitter congratulating them on the song and saying, "Hope you guys do great. Travel safe....Peace." Jon thanked Richie in a Twitter post of his own, indicating that relations between them were, at the very least, cordial in public

In September, Jon was honored for his philanthropy at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards. Jon would go on to perform at a number of Hillary Clinton fundraisers throughout the year, including "Get out the Vote" appearances in October and November, and a midnight rally the night before the election, where he appeared with Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga.

In October, Bon Jovi started a whirlwind tour promoting their new album, playing it in its entirety in Red Bank, NJ; London, England; Toronto, Ontario; and New York City's Barrymore Theater. That last show marked the first time the band had ever performed on Broadway. A live album recorded at the show in London was released in December.

After its title track gave Bon Jovi its first top-10 hit on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart in more than five years, This House Is Not for Sale finally arrived November 4. It debuted at #1 on the album chart, Bon Jovi's sixth album to do so. The album's first-week sales total was the biggest for a rock album in three months. Jon Bon Jovi described the album as "personal" and "vulnerable," with several songs addressing Sambora's departure and the band's feud with their label.

In November, Bon Jovi was presented with the Legend of Live honor at the Billboard Touring Awards, in honor of the fact that the band has performed more than 2,800 concerts in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans. The band's This House Is Not for Sale tour will kick off in February and will include several dates at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Also in November, Jon Bon Jovi launched a new clothing line, Hart N Dagger.

