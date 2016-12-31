ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" Airs Saturday with Big Stars, Tributes & More

Dick Clark ProductionsABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs tonight, and in between all the performances from today's hottest stars the show will take a minute to pay tribute to a major one we lost this year: George Michael.

"We actually have a Wham! performance that we’re gonna run back," host Ryan Seacrest tells ABC Radio, referring to Michael's '80s pop duo. "And Dick Clark interviewed George Michael when George was 19 years old, right at the beginning of everything, so we’re gonna play that back as well to celebrate him." George died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

Another major performance tonight is Mariah Carey's; she'll appear live from New York's Times Square. She holds a special place in the show's history. "When I started doing this show, up until that they hadn’t done live performances [in Times Square]," Ryan tells ABC Radio. "so we had her as our first, and then she’ll be here this year again."

DNCE, Gloria Estefan, Shawn Mendes, Lionel Richie, Jason Derulo and John Legend are among the other performers you'll see tonight. And after 11 years of freezing in Times Square, Ryan says he's still psyched to host the ABC institution.

"It doesn’t take much to get amped up for this show because...we are celebrating on a night where everyone is having a good time and for once in the year, everyone’s smiling," he says. "Everyone’s in the same place and feeling good."

Jenny McCarthy, Ryan's Times Square co-host, agrees. "Everybody’s happy and you feel that energy," she says. "It’s electric...it’s a real high."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT Saturday and runs 'til just past 2 a.m. After that, Ryan tells ABC Radio, "I'm gonna go have sushi!"

