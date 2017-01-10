Adele, Justin Bieber and Lukas Graham Featured on "2017 Grammy Nominees" Album

The Recording Academy®/Altantic RecordsBefore the Grammy Awards take place next month, you’ll be able to hear all your favorite Grammy nominated artists in one place. The 2017 Grammy Nominees album -- out January 20 -- features “Hello” by Adele, “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, and “7 Years” by Lukas Graham.

Adele’s “Hello” is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, going up against Lukas Graham’s “7 Years” in those categories. "7 Years" is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Meanwhile, Justin's “Love Yourself” is competing for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The compilation album will also feature Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident” and “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.

The 2017 Grammys will be held February 12. Here's the album track list:

"Don’t Hurt Yourself" -- Beyonce featuring Jack White

"Stressed Out" -- Twenty One Pilots

"Cheap Thrills" -- Sia featuring Sean Paul

"Hotline Bling" -- Drake

"Hello" -- Adele

"Love Yourself" -- Justin Bieber

"Closer" -- The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini

"My Church" -- Maren Morris

"Brace for Impact (Live a Little)" -- Sturgill Simpson

"Am I Wrong" -- Anderson .Paak featuring ScHoolBoy Q

"Confident" -- Demi Lovato

"Dangerous Woman" -- Ariana Grande

"Piece by Piece (Idol Version)" -- Kelly Clarkson

"7 Years" -- Lukas Graham

"Church Bells" -- Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain’t Your Color" -- Keith Urban

"Love Can Go to Hell" -- Brandy Clark

"Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett

"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert

