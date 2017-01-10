Directors of "Moonlight" and Beyonce Videos to Judge Elton John’s Music Video Contest 

Courtesy of Elton John

You’ve still got a couple more weeks to create a music video for Elton John. The legendary musician's new online competition, Elton John: The Cut, has just announced its judging panel.



In addition to Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, three additional people will help judge the winners: Dreamworks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg; Barry Jenkins, whose movie Moonlight just won the Golden Globe for Best Drama on Sunday night; and Grammy-winner Melina Matsoukas, who directed Beyonce's "Formation" and Rihanna's "We Found Love" videos, as well as clips for Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga.



The YouTube-supported contest -- in honor of the 50th anniversary of Elton and Bernie’s partnership -- asks fans from around the world to create their own official music videos for three of the duo’s iconic songs, using three distinct styles: animation for “Rocket Man,” live-action for “Tiny Dancer” and choreography for “Bennie and the Jets.”



“Artists like me have to embrace technology, because it’s the only way forward,” Elton says in a statement. “One of the reasons we are doing this project with YouTube is to encourage young filmmakers to create visual ideas for these songs, and it gives us the chance to share these songs with younger fans.”



The contest closes on January 23 and the winners’ videos will premiere on YouTube this summer.

