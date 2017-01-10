Ed Sheeran Confirms "Carpool Karaoke" Spot, Claims Corden Wanted Him to Be the First Guest

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran revealed during a U.K. radio interview that he's going to appear this year on The Late Late Show's signature bit, Carpool Karaoke. According to Ed, he was actually supposed to be the very first guest on the very first segment, but couldn't make it work with his schedule.

"I've been in touch with James Corden for three years because he wanted me to do the first one and I just wasn't around," Ed told Capital FM's Roman Kemp. "And I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a Carpool Karaoke."

However, Ed says he's not really into the idea of belting out "Thinkin' Out Loud" with James Corden behind the wheel.

"I know the whole thing is about singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I just wanna put on some Biggie," said Ed, referring to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

He added, laughing, "I wanna put on something really, like, awkward and dirty and just hear James Corden sing along to that!"

In other Carpool Karaoke news, the upcoming TV series based on the popular bit won't feature Corden, but "16 different hosts," including Billy Eichner with Metallica, Chelsea Handler with Blake Shelton, Corden with Will Smith, Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, John Legend with Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson, and Michael Strahan with Jeff Gordon.

