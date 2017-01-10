Report: Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

ABC/ Lou RoccoMariah Carey just can’t seem to catch a break this year. First came her botched New Year’s Eve performance, now TMZ is reporting that her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend.



No one took a sledgehammer to it like they did to Donald Trump’s star, but they did graffiti a question mark after Mariah’s name. According to TMZ, it took about $1,500 to restore the star. As of today, the Hollywood Historic Trust had already fixed it.



Meanwhile, TMZ reports police are searching for the vandal. Apparently, someone on Instagram has claimed responsibility.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.