When Will Madonna Stop? "When You Kill Me. How About That?"

Luigi & IangoShe's said it before but now she's saying it again: Madonna isn't going anywhere.

In the new issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Queen of Pop says she's tired of people asking her why she continues to create as an artist. She reveals that her ex-husband -- she doesn't say which one -- used to ask her why she had to keep making records and touring. "I'm like, 'Why do I have to explain myself?'" she says. "I feel like that's a very sexist thing to say."

Noting that nobody ever asked an 80-year-old Picasso why he kept painting, Madonna says, "I'll stop doing everything that I do when I don't want to do it anymore. I'll stop when I run out of ideas. I'll stop when you f***ing kill me. How about that?"

Since the election, which she says was heartbreaking, Madonna says it's more important than ever for her continue to do her thing.

"But I have to get way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious," she adds. In fact, Madonna says these days, she likes the idea of standing up with a microphone and just talking, not singing.

"I keep telling Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock that I'm going to do stand-up and they'd better watch out," she notes. "I'm coming right behind them."

Madonna's next project, though, isn't a stand up tour: it's a movie called Loving, about a woman who moves through time and three possible lives. She co-wrote the screenplay and will direct it, too.

"I like to be provocative. I like to make people think. I like to touch people's hearts," Madonna says of her art. "And if I can do all three of those things in one fell swoop, then I feel like I've really accomplished something."

You can read the full interview when the magazine hits newsstands January 17.

