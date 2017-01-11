Ed Sheeran Reveals 12-Song "Divide" Track List

Greg WilliamsAfter giving fans a double treat last week with the release of “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal the full track list for his album ÷ (Divide).

The post features a handwritten list of the album’s 12 song titles -- including tracks called “Eraser,” “Galway Girl,” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here” and “Supermarket Flowers.”

Still no word on when ÷ (Divide), Ed’s third album, will be released. The album title follows the mathematical theme of his first two albums: + (Plus) and X (Multiply).

Here is the full track list:

"Eraser"

"Castle on the Hill"

"Dive"

"Shape of You"

"Perfect"

"Galway Girl"

"Happier"

"Hearts Don't Break Around Here"

"New Man"

"What Do I Know?"

"How Would You Feel (Paean)"

"Supermarket Flowers"