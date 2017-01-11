Gwen Stefani Selling House She Shared with Ex-Gavin Rossdale

Jamie NelsonGwen Stefani is getting rid of one of the last mementos of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale: The mansion they once shared.

People magazine reports that Gwen has relisted the home, called The Summit, for $35 million. She previously had it on the market last fall but then took it off. The 12,000-square foot estate, which Gwen bought with Gavin in 2006, features seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a infinity pool, playground, tennis court and, strangely, a chicken coop.

Gwen and Gavin, who have three sons, split in August of 2015; she started dating Blake Shelton in November of that year.

The mansion is apparently fit for pop divas: Jennifer Lopez owned it from 2000 to 2004.

