Gwen Stefani Selling House She Shared with Ex-Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani is getting rid of one of the last mementos of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale: The mansion they once shared.
People magazine reports that Gwen has relisted the home, called The Summit, for $35 million. She previously had it on the market last fall but then took it off. The 12,000-square foot estate, which Gwen bought with Gavin in 2006, features seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a infinity pool, playground, tennis court and, strangely, a chicken coop.
Gwen and Gavin, who have three sons, split in August of 2015; she started dating Blake Shelton in November of that year.
The mansion is apparently fit for pop divas: Jennifer Lopez owned it from 2000 to 2004.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
