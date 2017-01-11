John Legend & Ariana Grande Teaming for "Beauty and the Beast" Duet 

2016 - Disney

The prospect of two amazing vocalists teaming up for a big duet is always exciting, so it's no wonder that fans were thrilled at rumors that Ariana Grande and John Legend might record a duet for the live action version of the movie Beauty and the Beast. Well, they're not rumors any longer.



Disney has confirmed that Ariana and John have recorded a new version of song "Beauty and the Beast" for movie. The original version was a duet between Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. It was a huge hit, and won the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture, as well as two Grammys.

The song is being produced by Ron Fair, who says in a statement, "Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and Grammy Award-winning classic is not small potatoes. But with today’s two greatest plutonium singers – John Legend and Ariana Grande – we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.”

Ariana first dropped a hint at the collaboration by posting an Instagram photo of herself in the studio, and tagging both John and the movie's social account, which reposted it.

Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. It arrives in theaters on March 17. The soundtrack arrives March 10.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.