Shawn Mendes Says Friend and Mentor John Mayer Is "The Greatest" 

ABC/Matt BrownThe first thing Shawn Mendes did in 2017 was tweet about how excited he was both Ed Sheeran and John Mayer were going to be releasing new music this year. He's especially excited about John's new stuff, because John's not only his idol, but also his mentor.

"I mean, I look up to him a bunch, especially his album Continuum," Shawn tells ABC Radio. And when it came time for him to make his current album Illuminate, Shawn says he actively sought John's input on the material.

"I got to talk to him a bit and sent some songs over and asked for his advice and he gave it," Shawn adds. "He's the greatest!"

John's also quite the prankster: when Shawn posted the cover of his latest album, Live at Madison Square Garden, last month, John photoshopped a bunch of Star Wars spaceships onto it, and wrote, "It's fixed now...excited to check out the record." Shawn responded, "Technically that means we collaborated."

John will release the first batch of tracks from his new album The Search for Everything on January 20. Shawn, meanwhile, is still pulling singles from Illuminate, and will launch a world tour in April.

