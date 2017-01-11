Sting Debuts Animated Video for New Song, "One Fine Day"

Eric Ryan AndersonSting has released an inventive animated video for "One Fine Day," a song from his recently released album, 57th & 9th. The colorful clip, which was directed by James Larese, features Rotoscope-style animation of the ex-Police frontman singing the tune along with a constantly changing variety of colorful background images, graphics and lyric snippets.

Many of the images in the video -- including various animals, trees and floating icebergs -- reflect the song's environmental theme, which focuses on the issue of climate change.

"'One Fine Day' is my satire about climate skeptics," Sting explains about the tune. "I sincerely and passionately hope that they are right and that the majority of scientists in the related fields of research are all full of baloney, and for that...perhaps we'll all be grateful...one fine day!"

The video also is a nod to the similarly animated promo clip created for Sting's 1985 tune "Love Is the Seventh Wave." You can watch the "One Fine Day" clip at Sting's official VEVO page and VEVO YouTube channel.

Sting launches a major North American tour in support of 57th & 9th on February 1 in Vancouver, Canada.

