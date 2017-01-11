Wednesday
Jan112017
Train to Perform Intimate Set in NYC on Album Release Day
Train will celebrate the release of their new album a girl, a bottle, a boat with a super-intimate acoustic set in New York City on January 27, the day the album arrives.
The show will take place in a club called Berlin, which is extremely tiny. Only fifty tickets will be released starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Visit Ticketfly to grab them.
a girl, a bottle, a boat is the band's first full album of new, original studio material since 2014's Bulletproof Picasso. Since then, they've released 2015's Christmas in Tahoe, a holiday album, and the 2016 cover album Train Plays Led Zeppelin II.
Train is expected to tour later this year in support of the new album.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 3:00PM Andrea Dresdale Permalink