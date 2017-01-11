Train to Perform Intimate Set in NYC on Album Release Day

Brendan WalterTrain will celebrate the release of their new album a girl, a bottle, a boat with a super-intimate acoustic set in New York City on January 27, the day the album arrives.

The show will take place in a club called Berlin, which is extremely tiny. Only fifty tickets will be released starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Visit Ticketfly to grab them.

a girl, a bottle, a boat is the band's first full album of new, original studio material since 2014's Bulletproof Picasso. Since then, they've released 2015's Christmas in Tahoe, a holiday album, and the 2016 cover album Train Plays Led Zeppelin II.

Train is expected to tour later this year in support of the new album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.