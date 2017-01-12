As She Preps New Album, Sara Bareilles Says Broadway's Taught Her "There Are Really No Rules"

Danny ClinchSara Bareilles' last pop album, The Blessed Unrest, came out in 2013. Since then, she's been focused on the acclaimed Broadway musical Waitress, for which she wrote the music and lyrics. Now, she's working on a new pop album, but she says she learned some valuable lessons from her Broadway experience that she'll be applying to the new music.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sara says "the theme of collaboration and finding the right partners to fold into the creative process" is the best idea she took away from the Waitress experience. As a result, she says she's working with "people that made me feel good in the past," including Jack Antonoff, with whom she co-wrote "Brave."

Sara also says she learned that "there are really no rules."

"Working in pop music, you accidentally fall into patterns of trying to slip into a certain form or format," she explains to EW. "And with theater, it’s just all about the storytelling. I loved the freedom of that and hopefully, I can bring some of that playfulness and freedom into whatever comes out next for me.”

Sara also says the new album is likely to include songs about our current political climate, noting that "it feels like an important time to say something with music.”

Meanwhile, the Waitress cast album is up for Best Musical Theater album at the Grammys in February.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



