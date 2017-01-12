Ed Sheeran Announces March 3 Release Date for "÷"(Divide)

Atlantic RecordsAfter releasing the tracklisting of his new album ÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran's now revealed the disc's release date: March 3.

The album is available for pre-order starting on Friday at midnight.

The cover of the album is mostly blue, which explains why, a few weeks ago, Ed replaced all his social media profile photos with a blue square.

÷ (Divide) is Ed's third album, following his mathematically-named debut + (Plus) and sophomore release x (Multiply).

The new singles Ed has already released, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," have broken digital streaming records since their release. "Shape of You," in particular, smashed the record for single-day streams on one leading digital service, with close to 8 million.

