Ryan Murphy: Lady Gaga Not Playing Donatella Versace; There Won’t Be Taylor/Katy "Feud" Season

According to Variety, the show runner confirmed at FX’s Television Critics Association press day that Lady Gaga will not be playing Donatella Versace in American Crime Story.

Gaga, who starred in two seasons of Ryan’s American Horror Story, was rumored to be playing the fashion designer in the third season of Crime Story, which will focus on the murder of Donatella's brother Gianni Versace.

But Ryan told Variety she was never really in talks for the role due to her busy schedule this year, which includes a Super Bowl halftime show performance, the movie A Star is Born and a tour. He adds that he’d love to work with her again in the future.

One thing he won’t be doing in the future -- a Feud season about Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Ryan currently has Feud: Bette and Joan in the works, all about the infamous rivalry between legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

According to E! News, Ryan said of future seasons: "I think if we're gonna do feuds, we can't just do Hollywood stories. I think we could do something from the 16th century.”

He adds, “I think the scope of the show can go back in time in history and it doesn't have to be modern. I would never do another Hollywood woman vs. woman story, although people really want the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. I get a lot of requests, but I'm not going to."

