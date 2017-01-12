Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama on "The Tonight Show"

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCStevie Wonder performed a very special serenade last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for none other than the first lady.

Michelle Obama was Fallon’s guest for the entire show, one of the highlights of which was Wonder performing special versions his classic hits “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour,” with the lyrics changed in honor of Mrs. Obama.

Fallon drew cheers from the audience when he thanked Mrs. Obama for "always promoting physical fitness," before adding, "Since you like exercising so much, how about running for president?"

Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld were also guests for a segement on the broadcast, in which they all played a game of “Catchphrase,” which Mrs. Obama and Fallon won.

There was also a touching video segment in which ordinary Americans were asked to record video messages for Mrs. Obama, who were then surprised when the FLOTUS appeared from behind a curtain to greet them.

