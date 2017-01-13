Celine Dion Slashes Price on Florida Estate, Now a Low, Low $38.5 Million

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada Celine Dion is still looking to unload her sprawling Florida estate. She’s slashed the price on the Jupiter home once again, this time bringing it down to $38.5 million from about $45 million.



The singer previously lowered the price in March of last year. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports Celine originally put the house up for sale for $72.5 million in 2013, shortly after her husband Rene Angelil’s cancer returned. He passed away last January.



The 13-bedroom property includes two guest houses, a water park, a tennis court and a simulated golf range.



Celine’s reps say in a press release that Celine put the estate on the market because she spends most of her time in Las Vegas following the renewal of her residency contract.



Last year, Celine also sold her home in Quebec for $25.5 million.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.