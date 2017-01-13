Ed Sheeran Sets U.K. Chart Record with #1 & #2 Single Debuts

Atlantic RecordsPutting out two singles at the same time, and having both of them be huge, isn't something just anyone could pull off -- but Ed Sheeran's not just anyone. His two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," have entered the U.K. singles chart at #1 and #2 respectively.

According to Britian's Official Charts Company, no other artist has ever entered the chart at #1 and #2 simultaneously. Ed told OfficialCharts.com, "I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at Number 1 and 2 today. Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March!”

Ed's new album ÷ (Divide) is due on March 3. In an interview with MusicWeek, his manager Stuart Camp explained the thinking behind releasing two songs at the same time. "The album’s called Divide and they’re the two ends of the spectrum of what the album sounds like," explains Camp. "We’re very proud of it, we’re just desperate for people to hear it and get it out there."

As for what we can expect from the rest of the album, Camp says, "There’s more diversity sonically, and the songwriting has gone up a notch. If anybody has had any good feelings for him in the past, they’ll be very pleasantly surprised by this album, but it’s not gone metal or R&B."

He jokes, "One day, it’s going to happen, I’m sure!"

